KeyCorp Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

