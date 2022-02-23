Kevin Carter Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) insider Kevin Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,072 ($14.58) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($29,158.17).

Shares of LON HSL opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,156.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,226.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market cap of £767.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,014 ($13.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

