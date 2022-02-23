Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
