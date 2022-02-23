Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €700.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €700.00 ($795.45) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €816.00 ($927.27).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €643.10 ($730.80) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €675.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €675.78. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

