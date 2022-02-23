Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €855.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €855.00 ($971.59) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($795.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €816.08 ($927.37).

Kering stock opened at €643.10 ($730.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €675.28 and its 200-day moving average is €675.78. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

