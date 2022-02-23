Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,330,705. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.