Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.31 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $523.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,440. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

