Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.62. 16,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

