Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

