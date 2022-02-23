Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.06 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,135. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,800 shares of company stock worth $19,474,840. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.