Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 2,751 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.09. 2,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.