Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,163 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
K opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
