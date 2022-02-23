Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,163 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

K opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

