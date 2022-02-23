KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 6,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.70 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

