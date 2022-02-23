Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $7.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

