Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $7.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
