JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on J. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.74) to GBX 285 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 305 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.93).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

