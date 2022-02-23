Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.24. Joint has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Joint by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joint by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Joint by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

