John Wood Group’s (WG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.49) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($4.13).
WG stock opened at GBX 188.85 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.76. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
