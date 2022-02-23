John Wood Group’s (WG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.49) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($4.13).

WG stock opened at GBX 188.85 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.76. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,417.46). Also, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £24,455.34 ($33,259.00). Insiders purchased a total of 4,144 shares of company stock valued at $908,251 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

