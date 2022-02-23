JMP Securities Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $85.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,270,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

