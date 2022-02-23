Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $158.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average of $166.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.