JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after buying an additional 74,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 849.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 273,732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $2,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

