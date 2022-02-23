Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

KGC stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.