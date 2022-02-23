Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

GMAB opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

