Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,625 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.94% of Rockwell Automation worth $319,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

