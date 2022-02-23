Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 93,496 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93,496 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.13% of Garmin worth $337,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Garmin by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

