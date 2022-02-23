Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $297.07 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $821.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $975.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $920.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.