Jane Street Group LLC Has $26.16 Million Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.27% of iShares Europe ETF worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

