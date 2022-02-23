Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 707,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.