J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.69

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and traded as low as $37.70. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.78 and a beta of -0.13.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

