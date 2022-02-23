Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.05

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 5237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 880.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Itron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

