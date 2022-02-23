iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.21. 43,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

