iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,782. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

