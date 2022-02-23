iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $41,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,663. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $103.72 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

