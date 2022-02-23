iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,862,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 19,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.61 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

