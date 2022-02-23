iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Gap Down to $161.01

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.01, but opened at $157.63. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF shares last traded at $157.63, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.48.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.