iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEIH opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

