iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $12,876,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $11,942,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.