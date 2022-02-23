iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 219,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 956.8% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,041. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $49.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

