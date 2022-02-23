Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.