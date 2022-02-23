Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.77.

INVH traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 251,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,285,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

