Investors Purchase High Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,744 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 3,275 put options.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $394.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

