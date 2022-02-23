Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,558 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the typical volume of 528 put options.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $7.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.32.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

