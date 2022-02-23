Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $478.00 to $358.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $480.00 to $487.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/3/2022 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $388.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past one year. Acceleration of omni-channel capabilities, international expansion, and customer-centric product and marketing strategies have been contributing to its performance. Markedly, both the top and the bottom lines continue to increase in second-quarter fiscal 2022, buoyed by solid demand for UGG and HOKA brands. However, the metrics missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates, thanks to the supply chain woes. Although management retained full-year sales view, it lowered gross margin projection. While production remained largely unaffected due to lower exposure of factories located in Southern Vietnam, the company is experiencing cost pressures owing to container shortages, port congestion, and trucking scarcity that have led to shipping delays and a greater usage of air freight.”

DECK traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $281.26. 8,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.77. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.42 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

