Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $954,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.33 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

