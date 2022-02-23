Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

TAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 14,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,511. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $107.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

