Invesco Ltd. Purchases 6,450 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Aspen Technology worth $32,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

AZPN opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

