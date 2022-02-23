Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Genpact worth $32,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 51.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after buying an additional 529,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,152,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,895 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

