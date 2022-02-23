Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.71% of Ballard Power Systems worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLDP opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.58.
Ballard Power Systems Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
