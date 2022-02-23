Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.71% of Ballard Power Systems worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

