Invesco Ltd. Has $31.20 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $31,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

