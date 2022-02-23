Invesco Ltd. Has $30.90 Million Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,813 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of Santander Consumer USA worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 779,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after acquiring an additional 718,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 790.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 766,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 680,139 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 523,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,842 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.