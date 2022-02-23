Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 483,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of XPO Logistics worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

